Likely Italian leader faces CV questions

Italy's president Wednesday summoned Giuseppe Conte as he prepared to announce whether he will appoint the little-known lawyer to lead a government formed by far-right and anti-establishment groups.



Italian media said claims that Conte had exaggerated his CV had delayed President Sergio Mattarella's decision on whether to approve him as premier.



Media also reported there were worries over the choice of an anti-euro economy minister by the parties, whose combative stance toward Brussels has caused fears for European financial stability.



The anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-immigrant League nominated Conte, 54, for premier on Monday. But scandal soon struck over doubts about his claims to have studied at certain top world universities.



The parties are seeking to form a coalition government in a bid to end two months of political deadlock following March's inconclusive general election.



Mattarella must agree to the parties' candidate and ministerial team before they can seek approval for the new government in parliament.





