Stop the fakes

Global activists of Avaaz set up cardboard cutouts of Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, on which is written "Fix Fakebook," in front of the European Union headquarters in Brussels, on Tuesday. The group says there are hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook. The social media giant admitted that up to 87 million users may have had their data hijacked by British consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked for US President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign. Photo: AFP