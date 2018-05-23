Gynecologist sex abuse case upsets Chinese internet users

A Los Angeles university gynecologist who allegedly targeted Asian students for sexual abuse has prompted an outpouring of concern on Chinese social media about the security and safety of US campuses and American society in general.



Three Chinese women involved in the case are suing the university and a local court has accepted the case, Los Angeles-based lawyer Daniel Deng told the Global Times on Tuesday. "Many Chinese girls did not even know the gynecologist's behavior was inappropriate until they saw the news," Deng said.



In a statement sent to the Global Times on Wednesday, the University of Southern California (USC) said it would redraft its code of ethics and revisit its operational structure to ensure complaints can be filed more smoothly and that none are hidden or overlooked.



The statement was sent after some 200 USC professors demanded the resignation of President C.L. Max Nikias on Tuesday, saying he had "lost the moral authority to lead" in the wake of revelations that the gynecologist was kept on staff for decades despite repeated complaints of sexual misconduct, the Los Angeles Times reported.



Mounting US media reports blamed the university for turning a blind eye to complaints as a total five plaintiffs are reportedly suing Dr George Tyndall for alleged sexual abuse.



The incident provoked angry analyses and comments in Chinese social media after the paper reported the gynecologist allegedly targeted young women from China and other Asian countries.



The behavior had remained hidden as it was "difficult for Chinese girls to voice their trouble in the US, because they are shy and the universities are too irresponsible to care," Sina Weibo microblog user lumaolie posted on Wednesday.



"US universities always fail to protect their students, especially Chinese students, despite the fact we have to pay several times higher tuition," wrote internet user qinghuidazxx on Wednesday.



The Consulate General of China in Los Angeles expressed serious concern over the scandal last week, and requested the university "take serious steps to investigate the issue and protect Chinese students from illegal acts."