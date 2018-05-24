Pompeo vows continuous efforts to counter alleged Russian interference in 2018 US elections

While testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, Pompeo said that the Trump administration will take "appropriate" countermeasures to fight Russia's continued efforts to meddle in November's vote.



However, he admitted that Washington has not yet set up "effective deterrence" to stop the alleged Russian meddling.



US President Donald Trump has refuted Russia's interferences in the 2016 US presidential elections, noting US domestic calls for further investigation a "witch hunt" staged by the Democrats to cover their loss that year.



US media said Trump believed such an investigation aims to delegitimize his presidency. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the 2016

