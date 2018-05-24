Zambia calls for financial support for DRC refugees

The Zambian government on Wednesday launched its chapter of the Regional Refugee Response Plan and called for increased support to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) refugees the country was hosting.



The pan presents the inter-agency response to the renewed humanitarian challenge posed by the mounting number of DRC refugees in countries neighboring the DRC.



Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo, who launched the plan, said the government and its partners needs about 74.2 million US dollars to adequately take care of the DRC refugees this year.



Out of the 74 million dollars required, only 8.3 million dollars has been received so far.



While acknowledging the efforts done so far in taking care of new arrivals from the DRC since August last year, the Zambian minister said the humanitarian needs were likely to increase by the end of the year as the number of arrivals is expected to increase if the situation in the DRC does not change.



According to figures, Zambia has received about 20,000 DRC refugees since August last year, bringing the total number of refugees from that country settled in various refugee camps in Zambia to about 40,000.



The Zambian minister said the number of DRC refugees arriving in the country will reach 76, 000 by the end of this year.



"In view of this, it is obvious that facilities in the reception centers set up along the border with the DRC are inadequate to cater for an increase in new arrivals," he said.



According to him, apart from creating new infrastructure at a new refugee camp in Nchelenge district in Luapula Province, the government needed to improve conditions and basic services in other refugee camps.



He added that apart from the 74 million dollars required, the government also needed additional resources to implement its refugee programs.



"This is why it was important to launch the country chapter of the response plan in order to appeal to our all-weather partners, donors, the private sector and others to ensure that the government receives the support that it needs to fulfill its international obligation of providing protection and finding lasting solutions for refuges," he added.



Janet Rogan, United Nations (UN) Coordinator in Zambia, commended Zambia for opening its borders and for being a safe haven for refugees over the years.



She however said the country required support of the international community to ensure that it provides the refugees with the basic necessities.

