Pompeo rules out "bad deal" with DPRK in negotiations

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said here on Wednesday that a "bad deal" with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is "not an option" for the United States.While testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, Pompeo said, "If the right deal is not on the table, we walk respectfully walk away" from the coming negotiations with the Asian nation concerning its nuclear and missile programs.The US "posture will not change until we see credible steps taken toward the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula ," the US top diplomat said.Washington is not intended to make concessions to Pyongyang during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un slated on June 12 in Singapore, he added.The US president on Tuesday said that the planned Singapore summit with Kim "may not work out."Trump told reporters at the White House during his meeting with Moon Jae-in that "if it doesn't happen, maybe it will happen later. Maybe it will happen at a different time. We will see."