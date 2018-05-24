Chinese experts inspire Malagasy officials at seminar on development

The 2018 seminar on the Chinese model of development opened Wednesday in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo.
More than 50 senior Malagasy officials are participating in this two-week workshop sponsored by the China's Ministry of Commerce
and the International Cooperation Center of China's National Development and Reform Commission
, represented by its former inspector Li Haiyan.
The Chinese Ambassador to Madagascar Yang Xiaorong said in her speech that after being in her position for two years, her Malagasy friends still ask her how China becomes such a modern country, "I am sure you will find an initial answer after the seminar," she said.
"40 years ago, China was poorer than Madagascar with a gross domestic product of 220 US dollars against 400 US dollars for Madagascar," the ambassador said.
"This is the first foreign seminar responding to the call of ministers who were in China last year for the seminar of Malagasy senior officials, to help more Malagasy friends to know and understand the Chinese model and to strengthen mutual trust," she added.
"Madagascar, which is always looking for a path for its development, is very interested in the Chinese model," said Maminjatovoniaina Desire, the general coordinator under Madagascar Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
in charge of cooperation and development.
"Take this opportunity that is offered to you to know more about this great country, this great friend of Madagascar and the secrets of its success," he urged the 53 seminarians from all ministries in Madagascar.
"You will be able to draw observations and make comparisons with our own system," Maminjatovoniaina added.
All the fields, including economy, politics, education, culture and health will be debated by the Malagasy and Chinese participants during the seminar.