China welcomes high-quality, competitive US products: commerce ministry

It is China's long-standing policy to expand imports to meet Chinese people's ever-increasing consumption demands and to promote high-quality economic growth, the Ministry of Commerce
said Wednesday.
China-US economic ties are highly complementary and bilateral trade has great potential, the ministry said in a press release in response to media reports which quoted US government officials as saying that China would significantly increase imports of US agricultural and energy products.
China welcomes high-quality, competitive US products into its market, said the press release.
Commenting on US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' upcoming visit to China, the ministry said in line with the consensus reached through consultations in Washington, both sides will earnestly implement the contents of the joint statement, including the purchase of agricultural and energy products.