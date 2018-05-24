China exposes officials for neglect of duty in environmental protection

The Communist Party of China's (CPC) top disciplinary agency Wednesday published six cases in which officials were found to have neglected their duties in environmental protection.



The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) named and shamed officials from six provincial-level regions for failing to perform their duties in detecting and investigating illegal activities such as dumping of hazardous waste.



The officials were given punishments ranging from warnings to removal from office.



The issues of pollution, which the public care strongly about, have not been addressed due to local officials' weak awareness of environmental protection, the CCDI said in a statement, vowing to expose more cases.

