Hangzhou reduces number of shared bikes to alleviate traffic

The eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou will remove at least 80,000 shared bikes by the end of May to manage traffic caused by the growth of shared bikes.



Hangzhou has 10 bike-sharing companies with more than 882,700 bikes available across the city during peak traffic.



According to a research report on Hangzhou Internet bicycle development, the city's "carrying capacity" of shared bikes should be maintained between 320,000 and 460,000.



At the end of 2017, Hangzhou launched campaigns cutting 110,000 shared bikes to 774,000 to alleviate traffic.



By the end of May, the city will cut available shared bikes by 80,000 to about 694,000.



The bike-sharing business which took off in big Chinese cities in recent years has caused problems such as traffic jams, parking difficulties, and vandalism, as well as a significant challenges for urban management. Many cities have started to regulate bike sharing services.

