China rectifies issues at 12,251 after-school training institutions

China's Ministry of Education said Friday that the country has examined 128,418 after-school training institutions, among which 12,251 have had their issues rectified as of Wednesday.At the beginning of this year, China launched a campaign targeting after-school institutions for potential safety loopholes and unlicensed operation, Lv Yugang, an elementary education official at the ministry, said at a conference in south China's Guangzhou.The campaign also targeted after-school training institutions which place students under too much pressure.A total of 217 teachers or principals at 139 schools across the country were punished for substandard teaching in class while teaching in after-school programs for profit.A report from the Chinese Society of Education estimated that after-school programs received more than 137 million students in 2016.