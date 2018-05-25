Farmers work in fields in Gaoyao Village, SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/25 21:25:36

A woman works in the fields in Gaoyao Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)


 

Farmers work in the fields in Gaoyao Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)


 

Farmers transplant rice seedlings in the fields in Gaoyao Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)


 

Farmers transplant rice seedlings in the fields in Gaoyao Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)


 

Farmers work in the fields in Gaoyao Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)


 

Posted in: CHINA
