Farmers work in fields in Gaoyao Village, SW China

A woman works in the fields in Gaoyao Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Farmers work in the fields in Gaoyao Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Farmers transplant rice seedlings in the fields in Gaoyao Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Farmers transplant rice seedlings in the fields in Gaoyao Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Farmers work in the fields in Gaoyao Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)