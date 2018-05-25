China calls on DPRK, U.S. to continue efforts for denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

China said Friday that it hoped the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States would cherish the recent progress and continue to address mutual concerns via dialogue and push for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a daily press briefing when responding to a question on U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to cancel the DPRK-U.S. summit.
The recent momentum towards dialogue and easing of situation on the Korean Peninsula is hard won, and there is a rare historic opportunity for political settlement, Lu said.
The parties concerned, including both the DPRK and the United States showed their intention to advance the denuclearization of the Peninsula through dialogue and consultation, and have made active efforts to this end, Lu said.
"The Chinese government's stance on the Korean Peninsula issue is clear and consistent," Lu said, adding that China believes that, the meeting between DPRK and U.S. leaders plays a key role in advancing the denuclearization of the Peninsula.
Under the current circumstances, China hopes both the DPRK and the United States can cherish the recent positive progress, stay patient, demonstrate goodwill, meet each other halfway and continue to address mutual concerns through dialogue and consultation, to advance the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Lu said.
When responding to a question on DPRK's dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, Lu said the move was an important step the DPRK made in denuclearization and was significant for advancing the denuclearization of the Peninsula.