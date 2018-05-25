10th Air Sports Cultural Tourism Festival opens in Anyang, C China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/25 22:13:33

Paramotor pilots perform during the 10th Air Sports Cultural Tourism Festival in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, May 25, 2018. The three-day air show began on May 25. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Aerobatics aircrafts perform during the 10th Air Sports Cultural Tourism Festival in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, May 25, 2018. The three-day air show began on May 25. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

An aerobatics aircraft performs during the 10th Air Sports Cultural Tourism Festival in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, May 25, 2018. The three-day air show began on May 25. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Posted in: CHINA
