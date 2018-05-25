Chinese Geely, Shell discuss in Germany further technology cooperation

Chinese Geely Fleet arrived at the Shell Technology Centre in German city of Hamburg on Thursday, to discuss together about future technology cooperation, as well as to highlight the strategic partnership.



"This journey has showcased the capacity of both Geely and Shell products and brands. In the 12 years of cooperation between Geely and Shell both sides have adhered to win-win cooperation," said Lin Xiaozhe, vice president (transmission) of Geely Powertrain Research Institute.



"In the future, we expect to expand our cooperation with the development of new energy vehicles to provide consumers with the energy efficient cars they demand," Lin added.



For the first time, Shell is powering Geely as its new fleet of Geely Boyue 4x4 cars travel across Asia and Europe to further strengthen their relationship.



The Boyue fleet, which began the tour on May 4 in Chinese city of Xi'an, is set to leave Hamburg on Friday for further trip. The entire tour will pass through 58 cities in 9 countries and span 18,000 km until early June.



"We want to showcase the Geely's capability globally, and how Shell has supported that evolution in terms of technology and brand," Ade Ajala, global marketing manager of Shell International, told Xinhua.



According to Ajala, to drive Geely cars across China and Europe, it is a great opportunity to showcase the capability of the Geely vehicles through different conditions and also to demonstrate that Geely goes global powered by Shell.



In the future, both companies look to work together to create a new model of eco-cooperation through brand cooperation, deeper and broader technical cooperation, global market cooperation, and comprehensive supply chain cooperation solutions to share industrial changes and explore new opportunities.

