Scenery of gorge in Wushan, China's Chongqing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/25 22:38:00

Photo taken on May 25, 2018 shows the scenery of a gorge in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)


 

Ships are seen sailing in a gorge in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)


 

A passenger ship sails in Wuxia gorge in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)


 

Photo taken on May 25, 2018 shows the scenery of Wuxia gorge in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
