No ‘facts’ to support MH17 charges: Lavrov

Russia said Friday the Netherlands had provided no evidence to support a claim that Moscow was directly behind the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 over war-torn east Ukraine, saying the Dutch were keen to promote their own agenda.



"A Dutch minister called me," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.



"They have practically no doubt that the BUK [missile] came from Russia. I asked him about facts proving these claims. He did not give me any facts," said Lavrov, accusing the Dutch of using the tragedy to "achieve their own political goals."



The Dutch-led five-nation joint investigation team announced on Thursday that the installation of the BUK missile that shot down the MH17 came from the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian army in Kursk. It also presented the remains of the missile.



The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that its experts had analyzed video materials of the press conference and discovered that the serial number of the missile's engine clearly indicated that it was produced in 1986 in the former Soviet Union.



