Italy’s Conte tries to finalize cabinet

Italy's prospective new prime minister Giuseppe Conte labored Friday to finalize his government team as a battle heated up over the populist coalition's eurosceptic pick for economy minister.



After talks with parliament's political leaders on Thursday, 53-year-old Conte headed Friday morning into a meeting with Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio and League chief Matteo Salvini to discuss their cabinet picks.



President Sergio Mattarella must next endorse the nominations before the government can seek parliamentary approval.

