China upgrades spacecraft reentry and descent technology

Space reentry tested

China space program has successfully tested its new reentry and descent technology, making the landing heavier spacecraft possible.



Current parachute and airbag landing technologies cannot satisfy the deceleration requirement of heavier spacecraft reentry missions, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.



It conducted three experiments, involving upgraded parachute, airbag landing and the inflatable reentry and descent technology.



