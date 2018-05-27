Annual Hyack International Parade held in Canada

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/27 18:42:13

A performer interacts with the audience during the annual Hyack International Parade in New Westminster, Canada, May 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

Performers dance on the street during the annual Hyack International Parade in New Westminster, Canada, May 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

A band from Seattle of the United States performs during the annual Hyack International Parade in New Westminster, Canada, May 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

Seafair Pirates from Seattle of the United States fire a cannon from their float during the annual Hyack International Parade in New Westminster, Canada, May 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

