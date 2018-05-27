Yiwu’s Trade City transitions into hub for global imports

For more than a decade, Yiwu, a city in East China's Zhejiang Province, has been known as the home to the world's biggest wholesale market. It is where traders from around the world come to purchase Made in China commodities to take back to their respective countries. But that mode is changing. Besides exporting, Yiwu is also hoping to become a new hub for global imports. In the fifth district of Yiwu's International Trade City, a China imported commodities mall recently opened to sell products imported world-wide to Chinese retailers and consumers.Wine from Spain, crystal and glassware from the Czech Republic, handicrafts from Africa and daily necessities from Japan can all be found here at a reasonable price, selling to both wholesale and retail buyers.Many goods are sent here via freight trains linking Europe with China under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. Yiwu currently boasts 10 freight train routes to Europe, covering countries including Russia, London, Spain and the Czech Republic.In 2017, the route saw 49 trips from Europe to Yiwu, carrying 3,670 twenty-foot equivalent units, up by 822 percent from 2016, Zhejiang Online reported in May 2018. According to Yiwu's customs, the value of imported goods in 2017 was around 10 times the amount of 2016.

A woman shops for foreign products at the imported commodities mall in Yiwu. Photos: Yang Hui/GT

Two Chinese women shop at the mall. Photos: Yang Hui/GT







Currency of different countries Photos: Yang Hui/GT





A foreign customer selects clothes at a store.Photos: Yang Hui/GT





Some stores are under renovation. Photos: Yang Hui/GT





A foreign customer at Yiwu's International Trade City Photos: Yang Hui/GT