Advanced machinery for cancer radiation therapy developed in China

China's first Heavy Ion Therapy System for Cancer came out Saturday for clinical testing in Wuwei, Northwest China's Gansu Province.



Experts hailed the proprietary system as an exciting advance in cancer treatment.



It is at the top in radiation therapy systems, Wang Shan, former president of Peking University People's Hospital, told the Global Times on Sunday.



"It is advanced and offers more accurate therapy to treat cancer, causing less harm to healthy tissues of the patient with a shorter course compared with traditional radiation therapy," Wang said.



It can be a good alternative for patients who could not undergo surgery during treatment, he added. Wang noted that China is one of a handful of countries that master the technology.



The system, developed by Institute of Modern Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, completed technical tests on April 27 and would be ready for use by the year-end, said the institute's official website.



The system underwent testing for two years, which examined 1,300 pieces of subassemblies of the machine, including those linked to equipment safety. The heavy ion therapy system met all technical standards, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



According to the official website of the institute, it began basic, technological research on heavy ion therapy in 1993.



After more than 20 years, the institute mastered hardware technologies and independently developed software for treatment plan and control.



Artificial intelligence and Big Data have also been used in the machinery's development.