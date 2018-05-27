Volunteers offer services for upcoming SCO summit in Qingdao

Volunteers offer services to a tourist in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 27, 2018. Nearly 20,000 volunteers will offer services for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Volunteers offer services to a tourist in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 27, 2018. Nearly 20,000 volunteers will offer services for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Volunteers offer services in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 27, 2018. Nearly 20,000 volunteers will offer services for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)