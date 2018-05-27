Mini convenience store in taxis ordered to close

All mini convenience stores in local taxis were ordered to close due to legal and safety concerns, Jiefang Daily reported Saturday.



Two weeks ago, about 100 Shanghai-based taxi drivers began to operate small convenience stores in their taxis. Drinks and snacks were displayed on simple shelves in the rear seats, and passengers could purchase them by scanning a QR code with their smartphone.



Many consumers tried the new service out of curiosity, which increased the drivers' monthly income by around 350 yuan ($54.7). However, these businesses were run without permits or related licenses.



The instability of the shelves also raised safety concerns. If there is a sudden brake, the goods on the shelves tend to fly out, which might hurt passengers.



Therefore, local authorities decided to shut down all current stores, and they are also studying different measures to help new forms of businesses in taxis operate legally and effectively.





