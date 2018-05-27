Baby pandas showcased at Shanghai animal park

A baby animal festival will be held at Shanghai Wild Animal Park from Sunday until June 30. At the festival, visitors can see over 20 different species and 100 newborns, thepaper.cn reported Sunday.
The festival showcases the first panda
twins in East China, named "Yueyue" and "Banban," which are almost 20 months old. Yueyue is quite social and enthusiastic, and always climbs trees with his sister Banban. In 2017, they became the elder brother and sister of two other baby pandas at the park.
In different exhibition areas, a variety of baby animals are learning survival skills with the guidance and help of their parents. There are also many kinds of animal performances taking place at the park. For example, cheetahs, Gree dogs, camels and ostriches participate in speed competitions.