Chinese tech group BOE unveils strategic plan during Viva Tech 2018 in Paris

Chinese technology group BOE, a global leader in semiconductor display industry as well as an IoT technology provider, has unveiled its new strategic plan "VUSION 2022" at Viva Technology, which ran from May 24 to 26 in Paris.



The plan aims to strengthen the leadership of the French company SES-imagotag (hereinafter referred to as SES), of which BOE Technology Group is the main shareholder, on the market of the digitalization of the physical trade with three objectives: a doubling of the customers within the Top 2,000 of the world distribution, a base installed 500 million connected electronic tags and a turnover of 800 million euros in 2022.



In June 2017, BOE acquired 50.01 percent of the share capital of SES, the world leader in electronic labels and IoT solutions for commerce, and since March 16, 2018, the group holds 79.94 percent of the shares.



BOE and SES share the same vision for the central role of smart labels, which, combined with sensors, image recognition and data analysis, is a true "omni-channel store's technology base".



"Our partnership with BOE will generate strong growth in the coming years, strengthening our industrial competitiveness and taking a leadership position in the huge Chinese market at the forefront of 'New Retail'," said Thierry Gadou, CEO of SES.



"BOE focuses on the applications in segmented markets based on its advantages in display, AI, and sensor technologies. loT-based smart retail solutions are intended to address pain points of retailers and consumers by improving operational efficiency an achieving seamless online and offline convergence," said Yao Xiangjun, Co-COO of BOE.

