I lost my mobile phone for a day... and it was great!

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.



Illustration:Lu Ting/GT





This is the best of times and the worst of times, said Charles Dickens in the classic A Tale of Two Cities, but almost 160 years later it also applies to the age that we now live in - the age of the cell phone. It was not until last week, when I accidentally left my phone at home, did I realize how mobile technology has made our lives closer yet also more distant to everyone around us.It was a Monday and I was running late for work. I grabbed a taxi to the nearest metro station. When I was about to get out of the car, I searched my handbag for my beloved phone. My heart sank when I realized it wasn't there; I had left it on my bed!My mind went blank, because everything is saved in my cellphone and I also did not take my wallet with me, which meant I couldn't pay the taxi fee. Luckily I still had a metro transportation card, which I haven't used for a while. Timidly, I handed the card to the driver and it was just enough to pay the fee.Running out of time, I could not return home for my phone. So with the little money left in my card I passed through the gate at the metro station, still wondering how I would survive all day without a phone, which is unimaginable to me.At first it seemed impossible. Without a phone in my hand, I felt like an outcast. Just take a look at everyone else in the subway; no matter how young or old, they are all preoccupied with their phones. I never realized this before, as I too was always preoccupied with my phone. Sitting there counting down each station was killing me with boredom. The 20-minute ride seemed to take twice as long. To keep myself distracted, I started glancing at the screen of the person next to me; they were watching a TV program.The uncertainly caused by disconnection sill hovering over me as I arrived at my office, I wondered if anyone had tried contacting me on WeChat. Would I miss some important notification from my boss? I spent the morning in fear of missing out on something important.But I eventually began to enjoy the peace and quiet. Being disconnected meant I would not be interrupted with snowflake notifications sent by different online vendors. I would not be tempted to check my WeChat every few minutes. I was left to do my own thing at my own pace. It made me more focused, more energetic and more efficient than I usually am.Being disconnected with the virtual world also makes you more connected to people in the real world. Approaching lunch time, I usually use my phone to order takeout food from an e-platform. But on this day I dined out with my colleagues. While eating, I paid more attention to what they were saying than I usually do, and took time to savor the food I was eating rather than just shovel it into my mouth.When I finally arrived home that night, the first thing I did was check how many important messages and updates I had missed. But there weren't many - 90 percent of it was deletable junk. How stupid I have been all these years, investing 90 percent of my time and energy into my cellphone!From this incident, I think perhaps it is time to try a different lifestyle. How about I deliberately "lose" my phone one day every week? The virtual world will go on without me, and I will accomplish so much more wit hout it.