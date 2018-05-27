‘Nurse-sharing’ apps offer some relief to China’s aging population

Apps that connect those in need of home care with healthcare workers come as a boon to both China's aging population and often underpaid medical professionals.



There are currently around 20 different apps in China that match caregivers with patients.



"It is much like how a car-hailing app works," said Zhao Fei, 30, a registered surgeon at a Shandong Province hospital.



Zhao said he has made 20,000 yuan ($3,000) since joining one of the platforms in 2016.



Services covered include everything from giving IVs and wound dressing to prenatal care.



So-called "nurse-sharing" apps also make treatment more affordable for patients, Zhao added.



Lin Xingfeng, head nurse at No.2 Hospital Affiliated to Shandong University, said the platforms also help fill demand. "Seniors get the care they need and experienced nurses can earn extra."



However, challenges remain in the market. "Many people do not know how the nurse sharing business works," Zhao said.



Some feel the platforms require more oversight. "How can we protect the interests of the patients? These are the questions we ought to think about," Lin said.



Qilu Evening News

