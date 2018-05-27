Four-building demolition clears way for convention center in East China

Abandoned buildings in a failed development on the coast of East China's Shandong Province were demolished to make room for a five-star hotel and waterfront convention center.



Crowds watched from a distance as crews took down the four high-rises on Saturday in downtown Yantai.



Dust billowed skyward as the around 30-story buildings shook the ground in the dramatic collapse, a video clip uploaded to thepaper.cn shows.



Located in the Yantai Economic & Technological Development Area, the sea-view apartment buildings were part of the halted Weiyawan development.



The project was stopped in 2009, National Business Daily reported, without providing further details.





