Four-building demolition clears way for convention center in East China

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/27 19:28:39
Abandoned buildings in a failed development on the coast of East China's Shandong Province were demolished to make room for a five-star hotel and waterfront convention center.
Crowds watched from a distance as crews took down the four high-rises on Saturday in downtown Yantai.
Dust billowed skyward as the around 30-story buildings shook the ground in the dramatic collapse, a video clip uploaded to thepaper.cn shows.
Located in the Yantai Economic & Technological Development Area, the sea-view apartment buildings were part of the halted Weiyawan development.
The project was stopped in 2009, National Business Daily reported, without providing further details.