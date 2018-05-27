Women’s swim lane makes waves

A public pool in South China created waves on social media after it opened a "women-only" swim lane, with some calling the policy sex discrimination.



"We are adding a women's lane to the indoor pool. Any male swimmers that enter will be asked by lifeguards to leave," a worker at Guangzhou Xijiao Pool told the Guangzhou Daily on Wednesday.



According to an employee surnamed Lin, the rule has been popular among female swimmers, some of whom had expressed their discomfort with sharing a lane with men.



"Many female guests come especially for the lane," Lin told Global Times, adding that no male swimmers at the pool have objected to the rule.



However, some accused the pool of sex discrimination on Sina Weibo, where their feeble arguments received hundreds of likes.



"If history has taught us anything, separation makes for even greater inequality," wrote "Salaheixu."



Built in 1930, the Guangzhou Xijiao Pool is one of the oldest and most important swim centers in the city's history.





