Putin to have annual Q&A session with Russian citizens next month

The Kremlin said Sunday that the annual "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" Q&A session will be held on June 7.



From Sunday to the end of the program, Russian citizens can ask the president questions about the political, economic and social situation in the country as well as about international issues via telephone, text messages and the Internet, the Kremlin said.



The direct line session will be aired live from noon of June 7.Traditionally, it will last for hours.



Since 2001, the Kremlin has been organizing the event annually, providing an opportunity for the president to elaborate on policy and solve pressing problems facing ordinary Russian citizens.

