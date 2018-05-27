Meghan Markle to get "six-month crash course" on how to be royal

Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, will get a "six-month crash course" on how to be a royal from the Queen's special adviser, Samantha Cohen.



Markle, who was married to Prince Harry on May 19, will turn to Cohen to help guide her in her first months as a member of the royal family.



Cohen is one of the Queen's most trusted aides, a feisty Australian nicknamed "Samantha the Panther." She is sent to prepare the former US actress for her new royal life.



Cohen, 49, the Queen's assistant private secretary, has made the move from Buckingham Palace to Kensington Palace, and the Duchess of Sussex is said to be ready for "six months of listening."



Cohen's secondment is part of Meghan's plans to become an effective royal, and she has 17 years of experience as part of the Queen's top team advising her on a daily basis.



The married mother-of-three, who doesn't mince her words, will guide Harry and Meghan through their first year of marriage and has already played a key role at the royal wedding in Windsor.

