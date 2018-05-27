Africa-China Young Leaders Forum concludes in Shenzhen

An international forum in the southern metropolis of Shenzhen focusing on the role of young leaders concluded Sunday.



The fourth Africa-China Young Leaders Forum was held in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. More than 70 young political representatives from about 40 African countries participated in the two-day event.



Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), called on young people in China and Africa to devote themselves to the development of their countries, and to contribute to friendly cooperation between China and Africa.



Participants at the forum gave suggestions in areas such as increasing communication between youth organizations and enhancing China-Africa cooperation.

