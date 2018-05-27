Pakistan seeks economic lifeline with fresh loans

Pakistan expects to obtain fresh Chinese loans worth $1-2 billion to help it avert a balance of payments crisis, according to sources from the Pakistani government.



Lending to Pakistan by China and its banks is on track to hit $5 billion in the fiscal year ending in June, according to recent disclosures by officials and Pakistan finance ministry data reviewed by Reuters.



The ramp up in China's lending comes as the US is cutting aid to Pakistan following a fracture in relations between the on-off allies.



In February, the US led efforts that saw Pakistan placed on a global terror financing watchlist, drawing anger in Islamabad amid fears it will hurt the economy.



The new Chinese loans that are being negotiated will help bolster Pakistan's rapidly falling foreign currency reserves, which tumbled to $10.3 billion recently from $16.4 billion in May 2017.



The talks come only weeks after a group of Chinese commercial banks lent $1 billion to the Pakistani government in April.



The decline in reserves and a sharp widening of Pakistan's current account deficit have prompted many financial analysts to predict that after the general election, likely in July, the country will need its second IMF bailout since 2013. The last IMF assistance package was worth $6.7 billion.



Although Pakistan's economic growth has soared to nearly 6 percent, the fastest pace in 13 years, the structural problems with the economy are coming to the fore. It is similar to 2013, when foreign currency reserves dwindled and Pakistan narrowly escaped a full-blown currency crisis.





