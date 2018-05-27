Chinese men beat Japan 3-1 to win Thomas Cup for 10th time overall

Chinese male shuttlers beat Japan 3-1 in the final of the 2018 Thomas Cup on Sunday in Bangkok, Thailand, winning China's first Thomas Cup since 2012.



For the first order, Olympic champion Chen Long lost to Japanese player Kento Momota 21-9, 21-18.



"Momota is in his best condition since he returned. He played with great confidence. Since I lost the first game, I tried my best in the second. I think I played well," Chen said after the match.



Momota said he won by handling the shuttlecock well in front of the net and had some luck, and also had improved a lot, both in his speed and stamina.



Chinese double Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan beat their Japanese opponents Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko 21-10, 21-18.



It was clear that the Japanese team rearranged their doubles since Liu and Zhang lost to Inoue and Kaneko in the Hong Kong Open in 2017.



"We were prepared to fight the ­original Japanese doubles and found out this morning that we had to fight them and watched some video to prepare," said Liu.



"We lost to them once in Hong Kong, so we were ready for a tough game," Zhang added.



In the third order, Chinese player Shi Yuqi, who was competing in the Thomas Cup for the first time, defeated Kenta Nishimoto 21-12, 21-17, though Nishimoto did give a strong fight in the second set.



"I think I played well in all matches I participated in the Thomas Cup this year. I tried my best to win one point for my team and I succeeded," Shi said after the match.



Chinese doubles Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen beat Japanese counterparts Keigo Sonoda and Yuta Watanabe 17-21, 21-19, 22-20.



Though the Japanese pair got to match point first, Li and Liu Yuchen managed to win the final order and help China lift the Thomas Cup by beating Japan 3-1.



This is also the 10th time for China to win the Thomas Cup.



