Rise in assets, liabilities

China's banking institutions saw their assets and liabilities continue to expand in April compared with a year earlier, according to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.



The institutions had combined assets of 248.6 trillion yuan ($38.9 trillion) as of the end of April, up 7.2 percent year-on-year, the data showed.



Their total liabilities reached 228.5 trillion yuan, up 6.8 percent year-on-year.



Commercial banks had a total of 192.4 trillion yuan in assets, up 6.4 percent on a yearly basis, while their liabilities increased 6 percent to reach 177.2 trillion yuan, said the regulator.





