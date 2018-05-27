Major breakthrough

China has made major breakthroughs in the creation of new protein biotechnologies and has developed biological drugs with immune functions, Yang Xizhong, executive vice president of the Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control, told a press conference over the weekend, announcing Novaferon, a new hepatitis B immune therapy.



With the hepatitis B vaccine having been included in China's planned immunization system, the number of hepatitis B virus carriers in China has dropped significantly in the past 20 years, data from the foundation showed.





