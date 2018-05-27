China completes deepest land drill

China has completed constructing its deepest drill site, a technological breakthrough that will unlock how the climate developed during the Cretaceous Period and would also help China in energy exploration, said experts.



The deep continental scientific drilling project of the Cretaceous Songliao Basin (SK2) was declared a success on Saturday in Anda, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, according to a statement released by the China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Land and Resources on its website on Saturday.



The SK2 project, with a drilling depth of 7,018 meters, began in April 13, 2014. It is the deepest continental scientific drill site in Asia and the deepest drill site around the world since the International Continental Drilling Program began 22 years ago, the statement said.



The project marks a technological breakthrough that has achieved international advanced standards, and would help China explore deep energy resources. It would also assist in leading research on climate development during the Cretaceous Period (66-145 million years ago) and the substantial development of the Daqing Oilfield, the statement quoted experts as saying.



"There are two major breakthroughs from the success of the drill site: one on the fundamental research of the ancient environment and one on resources," Shen Bing, a research fellow at Peking University's School of Earth and Space Sciences, told the Global Times.



The SK2 drill site made it possible, for the first time in the world, to map the continental strata during the Cretaceous Period in centimeter-level precision and to understand how the climate changed on land during the period.



China has accumulated more information on the Cretaceous Period in the sea than on land. The new land drill site will narrow the gap, Shen said, before discussing the more practical aspects.



The project has already determined that the Songliao Basin has a large amount of clean energy reserves, including shale gas and geothermal energy. "The Cretaceous Period has left us with enormous oil and gas resources," noted Shen, adding that the drill will lead China to more resources.



Gao Ping, head of Ministry of Natural Resources' science department, called for more efforts in the statement following the success of the SK2 for scientific research and China's substantial development.