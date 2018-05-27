Figuratively Speaking

20,000



The number of imported vehicles that will be recalled by China FAW-Volkswagen Automotive and Ford (China) over safety concerns.



2.3%



Year-on-year drop in China's crude oil output in April, with major producers' output coming in at 15.51 million tons, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.



1.9m



The number of shared bikes in Beijing as of the end of April this year, the Beijing News reported Saturday, citing data from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

