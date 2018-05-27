Man detained after making online threat

Chinese police detained a 35-year-old man on Saturday who allegedly threatened on Sina Weibo to stage a massacre at a train station.



The man, surnamed Duan, lived alone in Zhuhui district, Hengyang, Central China's Hunan Province. He made several posts on Weibo on Saturday, saying "I will kill some b*tches between 20 to 40-years-old on Monday" and "I won't turn myself in to the police."



Police were informed about the situation by Saturday noon.



With the help from cyber police, the suspect was quickly located and detained several hours after he made the threats on Weibo.



Duan admitted to his social media posts and was detained for alleged public order disturbance.



Duan's Weibo account was not accessible as of press time.



As seen in screen grabs circulated online, Duan called himself a "psychopath with a debt to pay" on Weibo in 2017.



He made rude comments Saturday about a recent rape case, saying that "the rapists should kill the victim for good to avoid being accused as a humiliating rapist."



Some netizens said Duan's Weibo showed he used drugs for seven years, and recommended that police look into this.



Some people were unaware that what he said may violate the law, and that one's speech could also harm others' interests and rights, Zhu Wei, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told Global Times on Sunday, adding that relevant departments should strengthen legal education.



