Marxism, Xi Jinping thought key to upholding Xinjiang’s ethnic equality: expert

The study and implementation of Marxism and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is one of China's top political missions, and key to promoting ethnic unity, analysts said.



A session dedicated to implementing Marxist theoretical research and construction was conducted by a team dispatched by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on Friday, according to xjkunlun.cn, a local Party publicity website on Saturday.



Chinese experts said that Marxism and the Xi Jinping thought are especially valuable for Xinjiang, as they can best direct the local people and Party officials to uphold ethnic equality.



Tian Wen, the head of Xinjiang's publicity department and a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Xinjiang Committee hosted the session.



It shows the CPC Central Committee's care and support for Xinjiang's local Marxist theoretical research and construction work by dispatching the team to the region, the Xinjiang official was quoted by the report as saying,



The Xinjiang Party committee has been taking initiatives to study and implement Marxism, especially prioritizing the study on its 21st Century achievement - Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Tian said.



The survey team added that it was imperative to study and implement Xi Jinping thought to create a successful new chapter for Marxist theoretical research and construction in Xinjiang.



Local authorities including the Xinjiang Party School, regional education bureau and the Xinjiang academy of social science attended the session.



"It has been the top political mission in China, since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, when the Party central leadership raised the banner for the study and implementation of Marxism and its latest developments," Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, told the Global Times on Sunday.



Su noted that Marxism and Xi Jinping thought are valuable for Xinjiang, an essentially multi-ethnic region, for they can best direct the local people and Party officials to uphold ethnic equality, to eventually achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation under the guideline of these thoughts.