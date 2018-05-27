Ireland votes to repeal strict abortion laws

Country finally lifted decades of stigma and shame: PM

Ireland voted by a landslide to ditch its strict abortion laws in a landmark referendum that Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said had finally lifted decades of stigma and shame.



More than 66 percent of voters in what has been a traditionally staunchly Catholic country backed repealing the constitutional ban on terminations, triggering scenes of tearful jubilation in Dublin on Saturday after a divisive and often emotional campaign.



Hugging, celebrating, singing and cheering wildly, thousands crammed into the courtyard of Dublin Castle, where the official result was declared, chanting "Yes! Yes! Yes!"



"Wonderful, wonderful, today is wonderful!" said 65-year-old Eileen Shields, who had been ostracized for falling pregnant outside of marriage when she was 18.



The crowds cheered and popped champagne corks as the result was announced.



Women and men wearing "Repeal" tops and "Yes" badges waved Irish flags and placards reading "Thank you", with love hearts on.



Speaking through tears, Stasia Clancy, 64, said: "This is like an explosion of the repression and the suppression of the last 100 years."



At Dublin's RDS count center, 40-year-old nurse Ruth Bowie wept at the results.



She told AFP: "I had to leave my country to get the healthcare that I needed when I was told that my baby wouldn't survive outside the womb and I've told my story over and over again just in the hope that this day would come - and it's finally come."



The final results of Friday's referendum showed 66.4 percent voted for removing the constitutional ban, while 33.6 voted against.



Some 1,429,981 votes were cast for Yes. The turnout was 64 percent.



Among the 40 constituencies, the pro-choice vote peaked at 78 percent in Dublin Bay South, while rural Donegal was the only one to vote against liberalizing abortion, by 52 percent.



"A quiet revolution has taken place," Varadkar said in a speech at Dublin Castle.



He said Saturday would be remembered as the day Ireland "stepped out from under the last of our shadows and into the light. The day we came of age as a country."



His government proposes allowing abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and between 12 and 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.





