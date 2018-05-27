Mattarella urged to accept euroskeptic minister

Italy's would-be coalition parties turned up the pressure on President Sergio Mattarella on Saturday to endorse their euroskeptic pick as economy minister, saying the only other option may be a new election.



Mattarella has held up formation of a government, which would end more than 80 days of political deadlock, over concern about the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's desire to make the 81-year-old economist Paolo Savona economy minister.



Savona has been a vocal critic of the euro and the European Union, but he has distinguished credentials, including in a former role as an industry minister.



Formally, Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte presents his cabinet to the president, who must endorse it. Conte, a little-known law professor with no political experiences, met the president on Friday without resolving the deadlock.



"I hope no one has already decided 'no'," League leader Matteo Salvini shouted to supporters. "Either the government gets off the ground and starts working in the coming hours, or we might as well go back to elections."



5-Star also defended Savona's nomination.



Mattarella has not spoken publicly about Savona, but through his aides he has made it clear he does not want an anti-euro economy minister and that he would not accept the "diktat" of the parties.





