CPC convenes meeting of world political parties

The Communist Party of China (CPC) and more than 200 parties from around the world gathered in South China's Guangdong Province this weekend to share experience and increase strategic trust in each other.



The CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting opened in Shenzhen, Guangdong on Saturday, with members from more than 100 countries participating, southcn.com reported Sunday.



Hosted by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, the meeting is expected to last until Monday.



The meeting aims at sharing experience on management, conducting communication to enhance strategic trust and building a community with a shared future for mankind, the Guangzhou-based media reported.



Meanwhile on the same day in Shenzhen, the first Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) political parties forum was also held, with attendees having agreed on more exchanges and cooperation to promote regional development and peace, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The forum invited about 200 representatives of more than 30 political parties from 18 SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners.



Representatives agreed to advocate the Shanghai spirit of "mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, mutual consultations, respect for cultural diversity, and pursuit of common development" and work to inject new impetus into the common prosperity of the region, Xinhua said.



Created in 2001, the SCO has not only focused on regional peace, security and stability, but also devoted itself to regional development by facilitating trade and investment, enhancing industrial cooperation and promoting people-to-people exchanges.



Global Times





