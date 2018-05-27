US bill to ban Chinese surveillance camera ‘groundless’

A bill passed by the US House of Representatives prohibiting the federal government from buying certain products from China-based manufacturers suggests that compliance will be a key step in Chinese firms' globalization, Chinese analysts said on Sunday.



Surveillance camera maker Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company said the bill suggesting a ban on procurement of certain video surveillance equipment from Chinese suppliers was "groundless and biased."



The House bill, which was passed with a 351-66 majority vote on Thursday, is the latest US measure to take aim at Chinese technology companies, according to media reports.



"This proposal is baseless and lacks proof. It shows the charges are the result of a subjective assumption which is biased," the company stated via its official Sina Weibo account on Saturday.



The bill still needs US Senate approval before it becomes law.



"If indeed it is passed, and if its scope is more than the US, then it will have a major impact on Chinese companies," said Qin An, a cyber security expert.



Qin said the bill had a low likelihood of being finally passed, given the recent record of US President Donald Trump's administration.



"Compliance, ramping up core technologies, and balanced development and equal emphasis among domestic and international markets are needed for Chinese companies to cope with such baseless sanctions by the US," Qin told the Global Times.



Bai Ming, deputy director of the international market research institute at the Ministry of Commerce told the Global Times on Sunday that "What is suggested in the bill is a form of trade protectionism in disguise and the government and the chamber should stand up to safeguard the lawful interests of Chinese companies through negotiations,"



Other Chinese firms on the list include Dahua Technology Co and radio communication equipment maker Hytera Communications Corp, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.



Dahua, Hikvision's biggest domestic rival, said the ban's impact on the firm would be limited as the item only formed a small proportion of its business, according to a report by domestic news site cs.com.cn on Saturday.