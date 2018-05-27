Israel kills three Jihad militants after border protests

Israeli tank shelling killed three members of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medical officials said, after weeks of border protests that have drawn lethal army fire.



Israel's military confirmed the strike, saying it targeted an observation post in response to a bomb that had been placed next to the border fence overnight. Video issued on the military's Twitter feed showed the bomb being detonated safely.



Islamic Jihad operates with a measure of independence from Hamas, the Islamist group that has controlled Gaza since 2007 and fought three wars against Israel.



Hostilities over the frontier have soared since Palestinians began mass-demonstrations on March 30, which Israel deems to be cover for attempts to breach the border fence.



At least 115 Palestinians have been killed and thousands hurt by Israeli army gunfire in the protests, drawing foreign censure.



Organizers said they would ramp up demonstrations on Tuesday with a flotilla of boats that would set off from Gaza in an attempt to break Israel's maritime blockade of the enclave.



"Gaza has become a big, isolated prison, deprived of minimal rights, because of the unjust Israeli siege," they said in a statement, referring to clampdowns by Israel and neighbor Egypt.





