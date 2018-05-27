Reports say ex-US ambassador in DPRK for talks on Trump-Kim summit

Former US Ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim on Sunday crossed into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to talk about the preparation for a summit between leaders of the two nations, local report said.
Sung Kim, a former US ambassador to South Korea and ex-nuclear negotiator, was summoned from his present posting as US Ambassador to the Philippines to talk with Choe Son Hui, DPRK's vice foreign minister, the Washington Post said in a report.
The White House has not yet confirmed the report, which cited a source familiar with the summit between US President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.
Just a day before, South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and Kim Jong Un held a surprise meeting on the northern side of the border village Panmunjom, the second inter-Korean summit in a month.