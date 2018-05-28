Chinese customs checks of Aussie wine a 'standard procedure': expert

Exports of Australian wine to China are proceeding smoothly as usual, the Global Times has learned, contradicting foreign media reports about new inspection procedures being used by Chinese customs to target Australian wine.
"We haven't experienced any delays by the Chinese customs for our wines imported from anywhere around the world, including Australia. The customs agency and other government departments concerned such as the import inspection and quarantine departments are handling our entry applications according to normal procedures and efficiently," Matthew Gong, public relations manager of Shanghai-based ASC Fine Wines, told the Global Times on Monday.
A spokesperson for C&D Logistics, based in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, also told Global Times that it had experienced no delays or changes in its wine imports.
The General Administration of Customs did not respond to inquiries by the Global Times.
Experts pointed out that foreign media are exaggerating on trade friction between China and Australia to further a political agenda.
"Customs inspections are just standard procedure, there is no targeting of Australian products," Bai Ming, deputy director of the International Market Research Institute under the Ministry of Commerce
, told the Global Times.
"It seems to me that foreign media are projecting their own petty state of mind into China," said Bai.
China-Australia relations have recently been hit after Australian media launched a campaign alleging China meddling into Australian politics. The Chinese government has denied all allegations, and recently Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Australia to "take off its colored glasses" and be more positive about Chinese development in order to mend relations.
China is Australia's largest trading partner, including the largest buyer of Australian wine. In line with the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement, signed in 2015, China this year cut by tariffs on Australian wine imports by half from 2017 to 2.8 percent. Imports of Australian wine into China surged 51 percent in the first quarter to a record high of over A$1 billion ($750 million), according to Australian government agency Wine Australia.Newspaper headline: Wine from Australia 'clearing customs as usual'