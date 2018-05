Figuratively Speaking

30%



Expected annual growth rate of revenue for the integrated circuit sector in North China's Hebei Province by 2020, media reports said Monday.



100m yuan



Value of the artificial intelligence industry development fund, which will be set up in Guiyang, capital of Southwest China's Guizhou Province.



500,000



The number of new-energy vehicles set to be produced in East China's Jiangxi Province by 2020, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.