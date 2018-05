The picture shows a "StarDragon" 48 core processor chip compatible with ARMv8-A architecture. The chip was launched by Huaxintong Semiconductor Technology, a joint venture between Qualcomm and Southwest China's Guizhou Province, at the ARM Server Industry Eco-system Summit during the 2018 China International Big Data Industry Expo held in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou on Sunday. Photo: IC